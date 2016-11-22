Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In December

2016 is cancelled. We're done. We've had enough. This year has given us a lot — Lemonade, Kim Kardashian's snapchat, and the rise of Blac Chyna in particular — but it's taken so much more. The year-end exhaustion has set in. Give us the holidays and then a nice long rest. With the shenanigans of this year, we've all earned it.
Whether you're pouring your umpteenth mug of hot cider or popping some bottles of Champagne, Netflix has a compelling new selection of original movies and shows to discuss at the dinner table. Skip the Trump talk or election banter: Let's all take a moment to appreciate that there's another Barack Obama biopic headed our way. This one comes in the form of Barry, Netflix's original movie chronicling the coolest president's college life. Also headed to the streaming service is the Sundance breakout White Girl, season two of Fuller House, and Captain America: Civil War.
With this batch of arrivals, we might be able to see 2016 through to its bitter end. See December's arrivals, ahead:
