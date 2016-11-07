Here's a not-so-secret confession: I'm really, really going to miss President Obama.
Part of it, I'm sure, is because both he and I have August birthdays. Another part of it is that we're both Black. But the biggest part: He's just really funny. From his first term swag to the no-holds-barred shade of his final months in office, he's the President who invited rappers to the Oval Office and who read mean tweets on late night. When Obama takes his last step out of the White House in January, we're in for a rude awakening: The coolest president will have left the building.
So here's a little something for everyone else who's feeling some election fatigue. (We all know we're casting our vote for the person who doesn't brag about grabbing pussies.) Take a look at our sitting president's funniest moments.
Here's to you, Barack. In the words of the poet Aubrey Drake Graham, you're the best I've ever had.
