Obama Reads Mean Tweets & Talks Trump In Kimmel Appearance

President Obama's victory lap continued as he appeared Monday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The President was in Los Angeles on a fundraising trip, giving the city another live look at probably the greatest living president.
His appearance included both a reading of mean tweets and a couch segment. The mean tweets segment included comparisons to Sharknado and asked if Obama even lifts. People on Twitter are insane. Watch a preview below.
His appearance included both a reading of mean tweets and a couch segment. The mean tweets segment included comparisons to Sharknado and asked if Obama even lifts. People on Twitter are insane. Watch a preview below.
His first mean tweets appearance came over a year ago, before we knew El Caudillo del Mar-A-Lago was going to make a mockery of the Republican party.
Speaking of Trump, Obama got real about his reaction to the Republican presidential candidate. In short: laughter.
Speaking of Trump, Obama got real about his reaction to the Republican presidential candidate. In short: laughter.
Kimmel asked if Obama considered running for a third term, but the President said Michelle would have divorced him. Who knows, maybe she'll be back in 2024. (Please.)
Advertisement