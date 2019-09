The White House today hosted the cast of Hamilton, with President Obama delivering opening remarks to a performance of musical selections from the musical The President said that he wanted to broadcast the show to make it viewable by all.“We wanted to share this incredible musical with folks who might otherwise not get the experience,” President Obama said, in reference to ticket prices that 63% of Americans can’t afford without a massive lifestyle change He continued by saying that he wanted the musical to inspire youngsters to aspire to one day achieve like Alexander Hamilton, who was murdered after rising to the nation's highest-attainable CPA job."We hope that the remarkable life of Alexander Hamilton will show our young people the possibilities within themselves," President Obama said.