Leah Remini Dares Church Of Scientology To Sue Her Over A&E Show

Leah Remini is standing by her claims against the Church of Scientology — even if it lands her in court.
The former King of Queens star appeared on Larry King Now on Friday to discuss her A&E docuseries, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath. Scientologists have defended the Church against Remini's allegations that it is abusive, branding her and fellow former followers as liars. The actress, however, had just one simple response to the Church she belonged to for more than three decades: Sue me.
“The Church calls your reality show ‘a scripted, rehearsed, acted, and dramatized work of fiction featuring liars who have, for a profit, been telling differing versions of the same false tales of abuse for years, many reviewed and discredited in courts of law,'” King told Remini during the interview, per Entertainment Weekly. "They’re saying you have liars.”
"Then they should sue us," she shot back. "It’s as simple as that. They say this on every outlet they can. They have said that about every single person who’s spoken out, and not one lawsuit has been brought to anybody."
The Church has threatened legal action against its detractors in the past, but is more often in the defendant's chair.
"This is not a group that is scared of a lawsuit," Remini continued. "They’re a litigious group. If that were true, they would simply sue us. And I welcome them to do that.
“What I’m not going to stand for is an organization with this kind of money to continue to do things like that and to bully people and to harass people and to defraud people out of their lives, their money, but more importantly their families,” she added. “I’m just not going to sit around and watch it happen.”
Watch a clip of the interview below.
