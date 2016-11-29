Leah Remini Claims Tom Cruise Tried To Squash A Negative Scientology Report On CBS

Leah Remini hasn't been shy about sharing her negative experiences with Scientology since she published her book, Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology, last year. With her series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, premiering tonight, the actress recounted yet another damning story about the church, and Tom Cruise, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
"I got pressure to call Les Moonves at CBS to try and get a 60 Minutes report squashed," Remini told THR. "I got a call from the church and Tom [Cruise] to call Les Moonves and use my influence to squash the story."
She went on to explain that when Moonves refused to cut the report, higher-ups in the church and Cruise weren't pleased. "They just weren’t happy that I couldn’t squash the story," Remini recounted. "I said, 'I’m just a f—ing actress on television and I can’t demand that my boss take a f—ing report off the air.'"
This isn't the first less than flattering story Remini has shared about Cruise, alleging in her book that he berated an assistant for bringing him pre-packaged cookie dough. Though spokesmen from the Church of Scientology haven't been able to stop her from sharing her experiences, they have been vocally discrediting her. A statement sent to THR from the Church states, "Her claim that she doesn’t like 'bullies' is hypocritical because she has aligned herself with a handful of self-admitted violent bullies still bitter after having been expelled from the Church years ago. Like Ms. Remini, these individuals also seek to exploit their former religion to make a buck."
