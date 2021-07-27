Katie Holmes Paired Her Go-To “Ugly” Sandals With This Season’s Buzziest Trend

If you thought the cut-out trend would fade out soon, think again. On Sunday, during a coffee break in Manhattan, Katie Holmes was spotted giving the street style trend her stamp of approval. Specifically, the Dawson’s Creek alum wore an off-white, maxi-length skirt with dual hip cut-outs. She paired the garment with a simple black crop top, cat-eye sunglasses, and her signature Birkenstock 1774 Arizona sandals.
Though Holmes should go down in history for managing to make something as statement-making as cut-outs appear totally nonchalant, she certainly isn’t the first stylish celebrity to take the peek-a-boo trend out for a spin. In fact, we’d be hard-pressed to find an A-lister who hasn’t shown up to a red carpet event, glitzy dinner, or star-studded party wearing some sort of cut-out at least once in 2021.
First, there were Dua Lipa and Kylie Jenner, who sparked the shredded cut-out trend, made famous by indie labels like Poster Girl and Rui Zhou. Then, the visible underboob fad popped up at the Oscars, with Zendaya, Andra Day, and Carey Mulligan all hopping on board. Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Bella Hadid, and Megan Fox have also left little to the imagination this year thanks to a well-placed cut-out or two.
And yet, even with the catalog of celebrities who’ve tested out the cut-out trend being longer than a Costco grocery list, Holmes still managed to take home the gold in this particular competition. Knowing us, it was probably the “ugly” shoes that clinched the deal.