Cardi B Revealed Her Pregnancy In This Season’s Top Fashion Trend

Following her performance, Cardi B returned to Instagram for more pregnancy looks. There, she posted a photo of her and Offset with the caption, “We listened to each other, communicated, prayed, and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing. Our home feels so blissful and very busy, but we are ready and so happy!” In another photo, Cardi B can be seen posing with her daughter Kulture, both wearing custom white Jolleson headpieces and matching custom gowns by Baba Jagne . “I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they're 3 years apart,” she captioned the photo . “But one thing for sure is they'll have each other’s back like no one else ever will.”