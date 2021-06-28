Cardi B revealed that she's pregnant again at the BET awards on June 27 in the most over-the-top, Cardi-esque way — in a jewel-encrusted Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit with a full belly cutout.
The rapper shared the news during her performance of "Type Shit" with Migos (which includes her husband, Offset, whom she secretly married in 2017). "Cardi B and Offset, giving us life — literally," joked BETs host Taraji P. Henson after their set.
The couple already share 3-year-old daughter Kulture, while Offset has three other children of his own from previous relationships. Announcing a pregnancy on live television has kind of become Cardi B's thing — after all, she announced the was pregnant with Kulture during her Saturday Night Live performance in August 2018.
Advertisement
The rapper later shared a shot of her pregnant (naked) body on Instagram, captioning it "#2!" and tagging her husband. Their relationship has been rather tumultuous, and almost ended in divorce last year, but they have since reconciled.
Early last year, the rapper opened up to Vogue about how motherhood changed her life, but hasn't changed who she is at her core. "I could shake my ass, I could be the most ratchet-est person ever, I could get into a fight tomorrow, but I’m still a great mom," she said.
"I give my daughter so much love, and I’m setting her up for a future," she added. "I want to tell her that a lot of the shit that I have done in life — no matter what I did, knowing that I wanted to have kids made me go harder to secure a good future for my kids."