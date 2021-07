Katie Holmes Wore Sweatpants With The Sandals Everyone Loves To Hate

This isn’t the first time the actress has worn the controversial shoe style. When she’s not wearing her go-to pair of Gucci loafers , she’s often in Birkenstocks. This same time last summer, she was seen donning the sandals on the streets of Manhattan with an LBD from Maison Mayle and a gold charm belt . In August, she wore them again, with a monochrome gray tank-jeans combo and a coral pink bag. Between then and now, she’s worn Arizona sandals with midi denim skirts and wide-leg jeans, proving that they truly are the perfect match for any warm-weather outfit.