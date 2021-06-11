Katie Holmes Wore A $50 Crochet Top & It’s Still Available

The spring of crochet continues. This time, it’s Katie Holmes making a case for the grandma-chic trend. On Thursday, the actress stepped out in a brown, knitted top from Mango, paired with wide-legged jeans and white sneakers.
Holmes’ top is on-trend this spring and summer, as more brands take on the DIY and knitted trend that’s dominated for the past year, as well as the cottagecore aesthetic that kept us all dreaming about the countryside life during the lockdown.
Retailing for $50, the cropped top bears a polo-like neckline and dark brown buttons in the front. It’s also part of Mango’s Committed collection, which, according to the brand, includes products made “using sustainable fibers or processes.” Supermodel Gigi Hadid recently donned a similar yellow-and-pink crochet top from the brand in New York City.
This look is on-brand for Holmes, who usually keeps her outfits in neutral tones and favors denim for a casual-chic style. She recently wore an all-denim look, paired with a light brown tote bag and Bottega Veneta yellow Lido sandals.
If you’re in the mood for some understated crochet looks this summer, you can still shop Holmes’ top at Mango.
