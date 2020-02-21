Katie Holmes On Why Mothers Are The Perfect Horror Movie Characters

“At night, sometimes, I would be like ‘Oh my gosh, I think I just heard a weird noise.’ I’m sure it was because I was on set all day, creating [this scary movie.] Each of us would get freaked out and come in the next day and be like, ‘I swear, I woke up in the middle of the night, I heard something,’” Holmes says. e. “Your head is in that world, you’re always thinking about [scary things,] and suddenly you hear a gust of wind and are like, ‘Oh no. Somebody is outside.’”