Katie Holmes is always going above and beyond for her daughter Suri. She takes her on outings to museums and plays and brings her onto movie sets. And when they're not going out, she always makes a point to get home in time to put her to bed.
"When I’m not on set, I’m being a mom. I’m doing mom stuff," she told Modern Luxury. "When I go to an event, I leave at 10 p.m. because it’s really important to me to be a mom that is dependable."
Her devotion to her family hasn't stopper her from killing it at work, though. In fact, her interest in mother-daughter relationships inspired her work on All We Had, in which she makes her directorial debut and stars as a mom struggling during the Great Recession.
"A mother’s love is greater than anything; it’s definitely a universal theme," she said. And it's also a theme in her own life.
"I was drawn to it because of the characters, but also because I am a mom and I know a mother-daughter dynamic," she told Refinery29 earlier this year. "It’s not obviously close to my own personal dynamic, but I thought, okay, for directing for the first time, this is in my wheelhouse."
