Katie Holmes is always going above and beyond for her daughter Suri. She takes her on outings to museums and plays and brings her onto movie sets . And when they're not going out, she always makes a point to get home in time to put her to bed."When I’m not on set, I’m being a mom. I’m doing mom stuff," she told Modern Luxury . "When I go to an event, I leave at 10 p.m. because it’s really important to me to be a mom that is dependable."Her devotion to her family hasn't stopper her from killing it at work, though. In fact, her interest in mother-daughter relationships inspired her work on All We Had , in which she makes her directorial debut and stars as a mom struggling during the Great Recession."A mother’s love is greater than anything; it’s definitely a universal theme," she said. And it's also a theme in her own life."I was drawn to it because of the characters, but also because I am a mom and I know a mother-daughter dynamic," she told Refinery29 earlier this year. "It’s not obviously close to my own personal dynamic, but I thought, okay, for directing for the first time, this is in my wheelhouse."