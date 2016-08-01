Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise Had A Pretty Magical Mother-Daughter Date

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise have figured out how to crush the weekend. Hint: It involves ice cream sundaes and Peter Pan.
As People reports, Holmes treated her mother, Kathleen, and 10-year-old Suri to a showing of Finding Neverland on Broadway Saturday night. Like the Johnny Depp film of the same name, the musical follows the story of Peter Pan creator J.M. Barrie.
The outing included a meet-and-greet with members of the cast, including Peter Pan. How excited does Suri look?
It gets better. The family capped off the weekend with ice cream sundaes at New York City's famous Serendipity 3. We can't think of a better place to not grow up.
