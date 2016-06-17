Katie Holmes may be a dead ringer for First Lady Jackie Kennedy Onassis. But it seems the actress has a look-alike of her very own. Holmes' daughter Suri turned 10 in April, and she's looking more like her mother every day.
This week, Holmes posted a sweet Instagram from the set of her upcoming miniseries, The Kennedys — After Camelot. The photo shows Suri hanging out on set with her mama, who is reprising her role as Jackie O. in the follow-up to 2011's The Kennedys.
The 37-year-old is executive-producing, but it looks like her mini-me is running the show — Suri snagged her own director's chair! Will little Suri follow in the footsteps of her mom, who made her directorial debut last month with All We Had? She is certainly growing up to be her mother's daughter so far.
"My sweetie," Holmes captioned the cute pic. Sweet, indeed!
This week, Holmes posted a sweet Instagram from the set of her upcoming miniseries, The Kennedys — After Camelot. The photo shows Suri hanging out on set with her mama, who is reprising her role as Jackie O. in the follow-up to 2011's The Kennedys.
The 37-year-old is executive-producing, but it looks like her mini-me is running the show — Suri snagged her own director's chair! Will little Suri follow in the footsteps of her mom, who made her directorial debut last month with All We Had? She is certainly growing up to be her mother's daughter so far.
"My sweetie," Holmes captioned the cute pic. Sweet, indeed!
Advertisement