Katie Holmes Pays Sweet Tribute To Birthday Girl Suri Cruise

Where has the time gone? How did we get so old? How is it possible that little Suri Cruise has reached the double digits?
The adorable reminder that TomKat wasn't all just a dream turned 10 yesterday. To celebrate, mother Katie Holmes posted a very touching tribute on Instagram. It seems her pride and joy is pretty crafty, prompting Holmes to share a photo of what looks to be Suri's latest artwork. Very chic!
"So grateful for my favorite day of the year," Holmes wrote. "Happy Birthday to my sweet angel Suri."
Judging from Holmes' other photos, the festivities involved games at Dave & Buster's and a tower of pink cupcakes. And where was our invite?!
