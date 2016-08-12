Katie Holmes is raising one cultured daughter. At age 10, Suri has seen some of the best art in the world at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. And it looks like she can appreciate it — at least for long enough to snap a photo.
The painting they're admiring is Gustav Klimt’s "Adele Bloch-Bauer II," according to Us Weekly. The 1912 portrait, which resides on the MoMA's fifth floor, depicts the wife of an elite Vienna industrialist.
Suri also recently got the chance to enjoy the wonders of the theater. She and her mom saw Finding Neverland on Broadway the previous weekend. And then they got Serendipity's famous frozen hot chocolate.
Earlier this year, Holmes told People she loves spending time with her daughter in New York. "There is so much at your fingertips," she said. It looks like she's making sure Suri experiences all of it.
