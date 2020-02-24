Katie Holmes On Why Mothers Are The Perfect Horror Movie Characters

Holmes describes Brahms: The Boy II as a “genre film...with depth,” and says she related to Liza because she “goes through this traumatic incident at the beginning of the film, only to become more vulnerable [later on.]” At the beginning of the movie, Liza is attacked by home invaders; Jude is so disturbed by the ordeal that he stops speaking completely. It’s this incident that encourages the family to get a fresh start, which, unfortunately for them, brings them to the manor where the horrors of the first movie took place.