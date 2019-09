Meanwhile, Foxx was building an impressive acting career with roles in blockbusters like Ray, Dreamgirls, and Django Unchained. As for romance, he's been extremely tight-lipped. He has two daughters, the mothers of whom he's never named. To allow himself to be even slightly romantically linked to Holmes is new territory for him, something that perhaps changed when rumors started bubbling after he was seen dancing with Holmes onstage at the 4th Annual Apollo in the Hamptons Benefit in 2013. According to E! News, what followed were unsourced claims that he was spending time in Holmes's apartment, but it wasn't until 2015 that the first picture of them together emerged, and the dating speculation truly got its footing