Update: Claudia Jordan is reversing claims she made on Tuesday that Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are dating. “I have no knowledge of Jamie with Katie at all,” Jordan told Entertainment Tonight after confirming insistent rumors of the actors' relationship during a podcast interview. “I've never seen them together, he's never told me he's dating her.”
The one-time Real Housewives star says she simply "misspoke" on the matter. "A lot of times, I get asked questions about celebrities — some I know, some I don't — a lot of times we just give a safe kind of generic answer,” she explained to ET. “Sorry to not have this bombshell story, but I cannot confirm them.” Are you buying Jordan's change of story?
This story was originally published on June 21 at 3:30 p.m.
Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Claudia Jordan may have just spilled the beans on a long-rumored relationship. On Monday, Jordan guested on the podcast Allegedly with Theo Von & Matthew Cole Weiss. She spoke about a variety of things during her conversation with Von and Weiss — but one particular comment about a suspected A-list couple has people chattering.
Jordan spoke about her relationship with actor Jamie Foxx, whom she called a "close friend." (She also denied rumors that they ever dated.) When she was asked about Foxx's relationship with Katie Holmes, she implicitly confirmed that the two are dating. “He is very happy with her," Jordan said, as E! News reports. "I like that he seems very happy."
Rumors that Foxx and Holmes are a couple have been circulating since the summer of 2013, but neither actor has confirmed them. Last year, Foxx denied the story, telling the paparazzi that he and the actress were just friends. Most recently, Holmes' rep shut down claims that the star was pregnant and set to marry to Foxx after both actors were spotted with rings on their engagement fingers.
So did Jordan just out Hollywood's most secretive couple? As of now, the facts say no. (But our hearts say yes.)
