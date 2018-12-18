You'll find two types of celebrities on the red carpet: one who wears a floor-grazing, rainbow-striped wig and another who just got their first trim in over a year (and it's no more than an inch). While both are admirable in their own ways, there are few stars who can masterfully try both extra and ordinary looks, but one name in particular comes to mind: Katie Holmes.
Okay, she's never actually worn technicolor hair before (at least, not that we know of), but Holmes is the Hollywood risk-taker we never really appreciated until now. More often than not, you'll find us raving about her new bob (who doesn't have one these days?). But on occasion you'll catch the 40-year-old actress sporting a glossy, finger wave at the Grammys, an unexpected pixie cut in the middle of the airport, or baby bangs on the streets of New York. In other words, she'll try anything once.
History tells us Holmes is fearless when it comes to trying new styles, cuts, and lengths. But her willingness to play with her hair is only half the reason she actually takes the plunge — the other half is her longtime hairstylist, DJ Quintero. So, in honor of the star's birthday, we talked with Quintero about why Holmes' low-key look is so covetable, how he came to become BFFs with America's sweetheart, and exactly why she copied Kris Jenner's iconic pixie last year. His answers, ahead.