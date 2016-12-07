Katie Holmes' New Cut Makes Her Look Like An American Girl Doll — & It's SO Good

We’d never quite noticed just how doll-like Katie Holmes’ features were until her daughter, Suri, came along. She is button-nosed, glossy-haired — and a dead ringer for her mother. But then again, we’ve never seen the actress look quite like this before. Holmes just stepped out with a major new look: long, pin-straight hair with lash-skimming bangs. And, if we ever imagined what the American Doll Samantha would grow up to look like in real life, it'd be Holmes.
Sure, in 2012, Holmes had the kind of bangs that every cool girl wanted to copy. Ditto for those baby bangs she wore back in 2007. But in this iteration of the style, in which her hair is so straight, so lustrous, with tapered bangs front and center? Well, it’s pretty perfect. While we can't confirm if the cut is real or the result of a really good faux bang, it still has us all wondering the universal question: Should we get bangs?
