From Boxer Shorts To Bridgerton-Inspired Underwear, 6 Lingerie Trends To Shop Now

Before the pandemic, many tended to overlook lingerie when it came to day-to-day dressing — our fanciest bits gathering dust in storage and awaiting a special occasion. Now, though, given how much time we spend at home — no “occasion” in sight — our undergarments are finally getting the attention they deserve. We wear lace underwear sets to make dinner, silk slip dresses for Zoom parties, and high-cut panties with oversized button-downs to lounge around on the couch. And why not?
In turn, lingerie brands are experimenting more than ever before in the underwear department. Of this year’s best and brightest lingerie trends are boxers meant to be worn inside and outside, corsets and crotchless panties inspired by the unmentionables featured in Netflix’s Regency drama Bridgerton, and all things comfort, including simple cotton bra-and-panty sets, as well as camisoles à la Nicole Kidman in the 1999 Stanley Kubrick thriller Eyes Wide Shut — a look most recently modeled by Zendaya in Malcolm & Marie.
Ahead, click through our guide to 2021’s top lingerie trends.
