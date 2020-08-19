Finally, A Pair Of Underwear That Checks Off Every Box

As a fashion writer, I often test out products — from the latest swimsuit silhouettes to new, innovative denim brands. And while it’s fun to try on bikinis at the height of summer, and convenient to not have the need to buy socks ever again, what's even better is finding a product I can really fall in love with. Introducing my latest discovery: Jonesy’s high cut undies, the soft, simple, and sexy pair of underwear that’s stolen my heart and seized my intimates drawer.
The NYC-based sustainable lingerie brand takes a simple approach to underwear, which is just one of the many reasons why I fell so hard for their minimal, yet stylish selection. The brand, which was founded in 2015 by former advertising and tech executive Rachel Jones, offers five different silhouettes for bottoms, including French cut, bikini, thong, and high waist, all of which are designed in Brooklyn and produced in the Garment District in Manhattan. (Jonesy also offers three bralette styles: the crop bralette, the sporty bralette, and the triangle bralette.) Depending on the style, panties are made using either breathable cotton or soft modal, both of which are OEKO-TEX® certified and produced in ethical factories in China.
As someone who has tried every underwear cut, fabric, and brand under the sun, I’m telling you, Jonesy is the one to beat. My praise boils down to four things: rise, comfort, style, and overall look on my body. This particular pair settles right underneath my belly button, a spot that I find both flattering and comfortable, whether I’m at home on the sofa or out in high-waisted jeans or a slim-fitting dress. Because they’re high cut, they elongate my legs, adding the welcome illusion that I’m an inch taller than I really am. They also keep underwear lines to a minimum, which as most women can attest, is not a given. The material is baby soft, sort of like a really good pair of jersey sheets, and breathable, which I welcome during a hot summer like this one. And style? Well, that’s obvious just from looking at them: this ‘90s-esque silhouette comes in a myriad of covetable colors, from rainbow sherbert tie-dye to mustard to cerulean blue, and includes an elastic trim reminiscent of retro French cotton panties. It’s really no wonder that most shades are currently sold out in every size. (Luckily, the brand frequently restocks.)
The best part: The high-cut undies offer a feeling of both not wearing underwear at all and secureness and protection, a combination that’s surprisingly hard to come by.
While underwear is extremely personal for each wearer, thus no one pair will work for everyone, for me, Jonesy’s high cut undies are the comfiest underwear I’ve ever tried. And they pair great with my go-to white Hanes tank top and Brother Vellies cloud socks — my uniform since the beginning of quarantine.
Lately, as we spend more and more time inside, away from other people and with little sense of control over anything, it’s in the little things to make the difference between a good day and a bad day. Maybe you found a show on Netflix to consume you during your off hours (I suggest Teenage Bounty Hunters), or perhaps you at last figured out how to perfect the crumb in your homemade sourdough. For me, the game-changer in my quarantine routine was Jonesy — and given that I really and truly have tested out every underwear brand and SKU available on the market (check my intimates drawer if you don’t believe me), I’d be willing to bet that it could have the same effect on you. And since it’s unlikely that life outside will return to normalcy anytime soon, you might as well try and spend it in comfort inside.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.