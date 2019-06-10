Last-Minute Amazon Finds You Can Gift In Time For Father's Day

This Sunday is June 16; a.k.a. National Fudge, Turkey Lover's Day, and Father's Day. For those of us who inevitably (and understandably) will get caught up in celebrating our love of rich chocolate and tryptophan-producing poultry, dad's special day may fall by the wayside. If you find yourself in this dilemma don't fret over scrambling for that last-minute gift, because we've already rounded up 13 solutions ahead that you can easily snag for speedy delivery on Amazon.
Regardless of what type of pops you're dealing with come D-Day, one of the unique gift ideas ahead will surely get a smile out of the big guy — from grownup-approved LEGO architecture models to indoor grilling gadgetry, kickass hot sauce trios, funky patterned sock packs, and much more. This year we can enjoy all three major June 16 holidays together without dad losing any of the celebration spotlight; fudge, turkey, and his new WiFi-controllable drone included.
