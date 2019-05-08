Mother's Day is a wonderful celebration of the fierce women who birthed and reared us; it's also a holiday that annually tests chronic-procrastinators' thoughtful-planning abilities (hello, it me). To avoid triggering disappointment-flashbacks from those, "I'm sorry I forgot to take the trash out," days, we crafted an Amazon Prime customer-approved gift-list that moms will adore (and we can easily order in a forgetful last-minute scenario).
The 22 treasures ahead cover a unique range of categories and styles — from gourmet boxes of chocolate-dipped biscotti to dazzling money trees made of rose quartz, backpack-beach-chair hybrids, vintage-chic hanging planters, etherial wind chimes, and more — and are all top-rated, and come with the golden Prime check mark to save you precious search-time for the best reviewed buys that can be at her door by this Sunday courtesy of 2-day shipping options. Whether your mom is into function over fashion, vice versa, or appreciates a good that covers both bases, the gifts ahead have her needs down pat. Scroll on to shop now and own your procrastinating ways with confidence.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.