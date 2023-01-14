Spa-ification and function can go hand-in-hand. After all, it's not in our best interests to sacrifice the toiletries for a dreamy atmosphere. Keep the goods accessible but simply out of sight (aka, out of mind) with a few inconspicuous and appealing storage solutions — whether it's a one-and-done countertop essentials set, toilet paper stocker, mounted caddy, or, you know, a pink Paris Hilton skincare mini fridge. With less clutter comes less stress, which equals more relaxation.