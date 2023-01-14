Spa days are a luxury, which means they might not fit into the average person’s monthly budget, deserved or otherwise. The good news is that many aspects of spa days — relaxing aromas, dewy complexions, cozy textures, soothing decor — are attainable at home for much less. The fastest highway to elevated stay-at-home heaven starts with a cool, calm, and collected bathroom.
Unfortunately, just cashing in on a robe doesn't transform a bathroom into the Four Seasons. The key to a proper pamper palace is, as they say, the little things. We suggest stashing away unappealing essentials in a sleek organizer, assembling a fancy waterfall showerhead, setting up a few therapeutic essential oil steamers, grabbing a heated towel from your new warmer, and getting down to business. Sound unreasonable? Most of these luxe buys can fit into even the smallest bathrooms and can be installed in a rental space. For our favorite easy, transformative buys, check out the list below, with picks starting at $20.
Tip #1: Declutter & Organize
Spa-ification and function can go hand-in-hand. After all, it's not in our best interests to sacrifice the toiletries for a dreamy atmosphere. Keep the goods accessible but simply out of sight (aka, out of mind) with a few inconspicuous and appealing storage solutions — whether it's a one-and-done countertop essentials set, toilet paper stocker, mounted caddy, or, you know, a pink Paris Hilton skincare mini fridge. With less clutter comes less stress, which equals more relaxation.
Tip #2: Shower Power
There's a reason why people check into fancy hotels and beeline toward the bathroom: to test out the equally-fancy shower head. We're talking excellent water pressure, unique spray settings, and for some, a more sustainable shower. Hai's smart gadget, for example, provides in-shower alerts when one reaches their target water usage limit. You can also shop under-$100 options over at Amazon that provide soothing waterfall effects. Nordstrom and Urban Outfitters are also surprising spots to buy shower heads with technology that prioritizes hair and skin.
Tip #3: Steam The Stress Away
You can't turn your shower into a giant soaking tub, but you can transform it into a relaxing escape. Bath bombs are to bathtubs as steamers are to showers...kind of. Instead of suds and fragrant soaks, they deliver stress-relieving aromatherapy as they gently dissolve in hot water. In fact, some steamers incorporate specific herbs and essential oils to help with stuffy cold symptoms.
Tip #4: Toasty Towels & Robes
Plush towels — whether it's basic bath sheets, lightweight hair wraps, or absorbent robes — often make or break the spa experience. Usually the cozier, fluffier, and for our extra folk, toastier the better. Head to Cozy Earth, Nordstrom Rack, and Brooklinen for the best spa-like offerings. And definitely score an electric warmer if heated towels are the highlight of your spa experience.
Tip #5: Go Green
Plants and bathrooms have the ultimate symbiotic relationship — Palms are prime bathroom dwellers since they thrive in steamy, tropical environments and they make the space all the more appealing. Bundles of eucalyptus and lavender are also a popular choice for natural and calming (but a tad bit messier) in-shower aromas. Finally, a crisp white orchid never disrupts a zen vibe.
Tip #6: Diffuse The Situation
Although we don't recommend using eucalyptus bundles, shower steamers, and another home fragrance all at once (unless headaches are your thing), the occasional bubble from a diffuser can make a lovely addition to a bathroom. Both those swanky gadgets and candles double as excellent ambient light sources so you can mellow out without shaving in the dark.
