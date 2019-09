When TIME's Amy Gunia posed this query, it left us less confused by the absurdity of the depicted, "unrealistic," behavior and more fascinated by the luxurious possibilities it illuminated to us. If relaxing in a warm and sudsy tub with a bamboo tray full of multiple beverages, snacks, beauty products, and tech devices streaming Celine Dion is wrong, then do we really want to be right? We found 10 of these infamous and top-rated trays along with reviews from the real women out there who actually use them.