Amazon’s Famously Lavish Bathtub Caddy Is 43% Off

Elegant, rich and beautiful feel. Very sturdy and adjusts to size needed to fit securely. LOVE this, especially nice after a long work week to just provide a little bit of pampering that we all deserve. Thank you.
This is a great bath caddy that has everything I could possibly need to make my bath time perfect. The wine holder, iPad/book holder, phone holder, soap holder... they thought of everything.
I did extensive research before I purchased this bathtub caddy tray and my expectations were exceeded when it arrived! The deciding factor for me was the rubber grippers to keep the tray from accidentally slipping into the tub. It also has an extra deep and wide slot that accommodates my favorite wine glasses.
Self-care Sundays have definitely leveled up. I did my research prior to purchasing this item! This was hands down the best! Worth every penny.
The only problem I have now is getting my wife out of the bathroom.