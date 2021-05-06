Story from Bathroom Ideas

Amazon’s Famously Lavish Bathtub Caddy Is 43% Off

Emily Ruane
Who here remembers “Five Minutes Peace”? The classic children’s book details a morning interlude in the life of Mrs. Large, an elephant mother of three who’s trying to steal a few tranquil moments in the bathtub while her children chaotically eat breakfast. The book details the arsenal of accessories that the protagonist carefully assembles for her self-care soak: “Mrs. Large took a tray from the cupboard. She set it with a teapot, a milk jug, her favorite cup and saucer ... [s]he stuffed the morning paper in her pocket and sneaked off towards the door.” Her quest for solitude ends in the bathroom — a tiled oasis where “she ran a deep, hot bath” and “poured herself a cup of tea and lay back with her eyes closed.” Quoth the narrator: “It was heaven.” While it might not be a universal custom to settle into the tub for a lengthy soak, a leisurely bath is, for some, the ultimate act of rejuvenation and self-care. In order for the home-spa experience to be properly lavish, the right accouterments must be in place. And, as exemplified by Mrs. Large, this takes on the form of a tray for keeping creature comforts within reach. (In the current millennium, tea, cake, and the morning paper have been replaced by wine, candles, and an iPad.) It should come as no surprise that bathtime practitioners have exacting, Goldilocks-ian standards for their trays and caddies — and it appears that the “just right” iteration is a currently on-sale Amazon bamboo bath caddy that earned viral fame from its opulence depictions and quietly accumulated scores of glowing reviews from hundreds of tub-time devotees.
Pristine Bamboo’s Bath Caddy Tray may not have as many reviews as some of its sister models on Amazon, but based on customer feedback, it’s the only version that will do for those with stringent requirements for their bath accessories. “Spent a lot of time researching this as there are a few similar products out there,” pointed out reviewer Tripod. “From the reviews I saw, all the other ones had problems though: slipped around in the tub, side/legs came off, couldn’t mount the iPad landscape style, etc. This one does everything right though and my wife is in love with it.” Additional customers confirmed the superiority of this model: “I researched a bath caddy for way longer than a person probably should have spent their time on, and this is the one I decided to buy,” wrote StephC. “I’m really glad I spent all that time, though, because this caddy is exactly what I wanted. I love the non-slip feet to keep it in place, and it’s built very well and is so gorgeous sitting across the tub.” In another review entitled “Self-Care Sundays have definitely leveled up,” user Harlem2Hollywood wrote: “I did my research prior to purchasing this item! This was hands down the best! Definitely sturdy and sits well. There's still enough of a lip to support it on a standard bathtub with a one-inch space between the tub and tile wall. There’s a slot for a wine glass as well as a space for my iPad and plenty of room for all the things I need to pamper myself. Definitely worth every penny!”
Reviewer C. Hillard wrote that they “COULD NOT BE MORE PLEASED!” (Emphasis theirs.) “I did extensive research before I purchased this bathtub caddy tray and my expectations were exceeded when it arrived! The deciding factor for me was the rubber grippers to keep the tray from accidentally slipping into the tub. It also has an extra deep and wide slot that accommodates my favorite wine glasses. Love this tray and highly recommend it for a gift or a ‘pamper yourself’ treat! And of course, the price was great and it arrived in perfect condition.” (It’s solidly built, too — reviewer Bryan Hermanson explained that his wife “had it full of stuff and our cat decided to have a look at the same time. Didn't crack or bend like some of the others claim. Having a cat on this of course isn’t normal usage and will not be a common event,” he added.)

While it may seem like the type of activity that only happens in a Nancy Meyers movie, reading pages upon pages of reviews that describe a “next-level” bath experience, we’re starting to wonder if we, too, should take a foam-filled dip accompanied by Pristine Bamboo’s high-performance tray, set with a chilly glass of Gruner, the Feu de Boies votive that we burn only on special occasions, and an iPad streaming season four of Call My Agent. We also don’t need to remind you that Mother’s Day is quite literally around the corner, and if you haven’t purchased a gift yet, Amazon Prime may be your only hope for getting a token of any kind to your mom’s doorstep by May 9. (An additional bonus is that the slim tray, which normally retails for $79.99, is currently almost 50% off at $45.99.) The only issue we foresee is the one that befell reviewer Gabriel Gonzalez: “I purchased this item as a gift for my wife for when she bathes and she loves it! She can sit back, relax while sipping on some wine and/or watching a movie on her tablet. The only problem I have now is getting my wife out of the bathroom.”
