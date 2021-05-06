Amazon’s Famously Lavish Bathtub Caddy Is 43% Off

Reviewer C. Hillard wrote that they “COULD NOT BE MORE PLEASED!” (Emphasis theirs.) “I did extensive research before I purchased this bathtub caddy tray and my expectations were exceeded when it arrived! The deciding factor for me was the rubber grippers to keep the tray from accidentally slipping into the tub. It also has an extra deep and wide slot that accommodates my favorite wine glasses. Love this tray and highly recommend it for a gift or a ‘pamper yourself’ treat! And of course, the price was great and it arrived in perfect condition.” (It’s solidly built, too — reviewer Bryan Hermanson explained that his wife “had it full of stuff and our cat decided to have a look at the same time. Didn't crack or bend like some of the others claim. Having a cat on this of course isn’t normal usage and will not be a common event,” he added.)