It's here, the trustiest sale of the year! While Nordstrom's Winter Sale might not be the sexiest sale happening this week — that title is a toss-up between Lovehoney's Deal of the Day (NSFW!) and Mango's extra 20% off, on top of its crazy sale — but it's arguably the one most worthy of your hard-earned cash and internet surfing time. Because what the customer-pleasing Seattle-based department store lacks in intimate toys and fast fashion, it makes up for in its spades of reliable brands like Hunter, Nike, Calvin Klein, and its own trusted labels at up to 40% off.
When plotting your plan of attack for the Nordstrom sale, we suggest going for quality and style that can stand the test of time. And to help you do just that, we've sorted through a 100 pages of the sale and culled a few gems to get you started, but it's up to you to move fast. Because it's not enough to get a good deal, we want the good goods too. Ahead, 17 smart pieces that you can put to work over and over again — without the big investment price.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
All deals in this post reflect the listed prices and product availability at the time of publication.