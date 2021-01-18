All-Clad’s Factory Sale Is Now ON, But Not For Long!

All-Clad is an OG premium-quality, USA-made, dishwasher-safe (lucky you!), and durable household-name creator of cookware that lasts. Seriously: if you pause from reading our R29 deal post long enough to call your mom, then she will verify this. And, since we know you've been spending an inordinate amount of time in the confines of your home, we're betting big on the All-Clad sale as being one of the MVP shopping events of the year. It may seem a bit expeditious to call a sale "best of the year" when we're only three weeks into 2021, but we're sticking to our guns — not our pans — and doing just that. Up-to-70%-off chef's-quality pots, pans, and kitchen gadgets that won't be chucked in a few years time? Yes, it's legit. But, before you plug in those credit-card digits, there are a few things you need to know.
This particular All-Clad event is hosted on a verified site called Home and Cook Sales. You will need to share your email address in order to gain access, some items explicitly mention damaged packaging (not a disqualifier in our book, but definitely worth noting if considering a gift), and all sales are final. While discounts are steep, All-Clad's premium cookware doesn't come cheap. Experienced home chefs and cooking enthusiasts may know the brand well enough to jump in and snap up the deals on items they covet, but more novice cooks may want to peruse the All-Clad main site for research OR cross-reference the brand's offerings at Williams Sonoma and Sur La Table to suss out their new buys. If you're ready to invest in some good hardware for the sake of your current and future masterpiece meals, then now's the time. This All-Clad pop-up sale only lasts until January 20, 2021 — and, with limited inventory, the stock is sure to sell out. Oh! They also have a Rowenta steamer and mini space heater left over from the last verified sale, too. YOLO, so get to carting.
