In the Venn diagram of the biggest travel weekend of the year and the biggest shopping weekend of the year, lies Cyber Monday luggage deals right there in the middle. In fact you may very well be clicking on this as you're waiting to board a plane/train/yet another plane, right this very moment. Whatever serendipitous algorithm brought you here, we're glad it did, because the sales on travel goods are peaking and this is the time to cash in on stylish, seamless, smart gear that makes your life that much better en route.
Shop on before the deals are gone — it's a mixed bag of Cyber Monday, Travel Tuesday, and simply darn good fall sales that we've rounded up for you and several tout the anxiety-inducing "limited availability." But don't fret, there's lots to choose from so the only direction you can go from here is wheels up.