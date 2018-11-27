Today Is The Best Day Of The Year To Buy Cheap Plane Tickets

Update: If you didn't book your dream vacation over Black Friday weekend or on Cyber Monday this year, you still have one more opportunity to score a flight deal. Today is Travel Deal Tuesday, which vacation data sites like Hopper have dubbed the best day of the year to buy cheap plane tickets. Read on to find out more about the holiday and for the exact savings percentages you could find on flights to Vegas, Tokyo, and more. See here for today's specific flight deals.
This story was originally published on November 12, 2018.
'Tis the season for saving. In the coming weeks, there's an entire day set aside for saving on in-store shopping and one for saving on online shopping, but the deals don't stop there. Travel Deal Tuesday follows Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and as its name suggests, it's the best day of the year for saving on airfare. This year, Travel Deal Tuesday falls on November 27, and Hopper, an app that analyzes plane ticket prices and alerts travelers when they should buy, is forecasting savings up to 40% on bucket list destinations.
Advertisement
According to Hopper, airlines tend to offer major discounts on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving because most travelers have already booked their holiday flights, and therefore, travel demand is down. So, after you've returned from your Thanksgiving travel and made your holiday vacation plans, why not jump on the opportunity to plan a winter getaway at a discount? Icelandair, Cathay Pacific, South African Airways, and Philippines Airlines have already confirmed that they're planning to slash prices on Travel Deal Tuesday this year, and Hopper expects more airlines to announce they're participating leading up to November 27.
On Travel Deal Tuesday, you'll be able to find major deals on both international and domestic destinations, which means you could save on nearly any kind of trip you'd like to take in 2019. Hopper, which is able to predict future flight prices with 95% accuracy, has already predicted some of the deals we can expect on the last Tuesday in November. Airfare to Las Vegas will be down by around 34%, with an average deal price of $184. Saving on a weekend trip to Vegas will make it much easier to purchase tickets to see the Backstreet Boys and maybe even hit the craps table while you're there next year. If you've always wanted to visit Japan but didn't want to spend all your money on the 12-hours or longer flight, this could be the perfect opportunity to scratch the spot of your bucket list. According to Hopper, flights to Tokyo will be discounted by around 40% with a forecasted deal price of $538 on Travel Deal Tuesday.
To take advantage of the biggest discounts Travel Deal Tuesday has to offer, you'll need to be ready to book early in the morning so try not to stay up too late shopping Cyber Monday deals. Hopper reports that fare sale activity will begin ramping up at around 6:30 a.m. ET and will peak at around 9:30 a.m. ET. However, if you miss your alarm on November 27, you could still save big on airfare as sales will continue throughout the day.
Advertisement