Today Is The Best Day Of The Year To Buy Cheap Plane Tickets

On Travel Deal Tuesday, you'll be able to find major deals on both international and domestic destinations, which means you could save on nearly any kind of trip you'd like to take in 2019. Hopper, which is able to predict future flight prices with 95% accuracy, has already predicted some of the deals we can expect on the last Tuesday in November. Airfare to Las Vegas will be down by around 34%, with an average deal price of $184. Saving on a weekend trip to Vegas will make it much easier to purchase tickets to see the Backstreet Boys and maybe even hit the craps table while you're there next year. If you've always wanted to visit Japan but didn't want to spend all your money on the 12-hours or longer flight, this could be the perfect opportunity to scratch the spot of your bucket list. According to Hopper, flights to Tokyo will be discounted by around 40% with a forecasted deal price of $538 on Travel Deal Tuesday.