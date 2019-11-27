You’re Going To Want To Check Out These Travel Tuesday Deals

We all know how elusive and unpredictable flight and hotel prices can be. We’ve heard about that friend who booked a suite at a four-star hotel for $100 a night. Or of that acquaintance who flew roundtrip to Paris for $400. Or maybe that friend or acquaintance was you and you’ve been unsuccessfully chasing the high of a great travel deal ever since. Some say the key is to only book on Wednesdays, others notice that the day of the week doesn’t make a difference when they buy. Some people swear by tying a key to their kite string but that’s never really worked for me, personally.
Advertisement
A handful of sales events throughout the year promise to bring order to the chaos, but only one of them has proven to be legit: Travel Tuesday. On Friday we buy everything, on Saturday we support small business and on Monday, we scour the web for deals. But on Tuesday, December 4th, hotels and airlines slash prices and some even offer BOGO deals. Here are just a few of the most impressive deals we’ve found. Pro tip: sign up for all kinds of newsletters and set up any alert you need so that no deals fly you by.
Travel Tuesday Flight Deals
Aer Lingus is offering $100 off round-trip economy tickets and $200 off round trip business class seats from the U.S. and Canada to Europe if you book between Tuesday November 26 through December 3rd for travel between January 1st and March 8th, 2020.
Plaza Premium Lounges have walk-in offers: Starting at 5:00 a.m. on November 9th through Monday December 2nd, if you’re flying out of Toronto or Vancouver, you can get 25% off a two or three-hour lounge stay.
Travel Tuesday Hotel Deals
MGM Resorts in Las Vegas is cutting 30% off rates for hotels like the iconic Bellagio, MGM Grand, Aria, Mandalay Bay, Park MGM, and many more through December 1st.
Miami’s famous Fontainebleau Miami Beach is offering 35% off all reservations of two nights or more. Use code CYBERSALE when booking a stay before June, 2020 and get free daily breakfast for two and $25 daily poolside credit.
Advertisement
Hotel Tonight: Use code HTDEAL25 when you book on the app and your next hotel stay will be 25% off if you book between Monday December 2nd and Tuesday December 3rd.
The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas is offering a BOGO deal if you can believe it. Book one night, and get another one free. Offer lasts through Wednesday December 4th.
The Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort is offering Honors Members 30% off through December 3rd.
Virgin Hotels in San Francisco, Chicago, and Dallas are having a month-long deal: 30% off the best rates for stays between December 2nd through January 1st.
Advertisement