We want it this way.
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight's Katie Krause this weekend, Nick Carter confirmed that the Backstreet Boys are reuniting for a Las Vegas residency. The news comes after Carter's bandmate A.J. McLean hinted at the possibility of a Vegas reunion last month.
Carter revealed the news at the premiere for his new film, Dead7, in Los Angeles. The actor-singer told Krause that the band has a nine-show agreement with Live Nation for a "test run" of the Las Vegas residency. If that goes well, the Backstreet Boys could sign on for a longer, sit-down agreement, ET reports.
And that's not the only big news for the band. Backstreet member Kevin Richardson told ET that the group is also working on a new album.
And as for that rumor about the Backstreet Boys touring with the Spice Girls? "We put the invitation out there, and the girls just gotta figure it all out," Carter told ET.
Sounds like Backstreet's really back, people. Check out Carter's interview, below.
