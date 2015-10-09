We Wannabe There: The Spice Girls & Backstreet Boys May Tour Together

In news straight out of your nostalgic '90s dreams, two groups will become one (potentially) when the Backstreet Boys and Spice Girls hit the road for an epic tour together. B.B. (that's Backstreet Boy) A.J. McLean addressed the possibility in a recent interview with Rolling Stone.
"The Spice Girls tour has been this idea bouncing around for the past year and a half, and it's something we're still talking about," McLean confessed.
Listen, A.J. McLean. Can we tell you what we want, what we really, really want? We want you, Brian, Nick, Kevin, Howie, Posh, Baby, Ginger, Sporty, and Scary — you know, everybody — to hit the road in the most epic late-'90s and early-'00s girl group-boy band spectacle the world has heretofore ever witnessed. I'm pretty sure that I, and many others, want it that way.
All you people, can't you see, can't you see? How this news is affecting my reality? Every time you're down, the Backstreet Boys and Spice Girls can make it right. That's what makes them larger than life.
So please, Backstreet Boys and Spice Girls, won't you say you'll be there to spice up all of our lives?
