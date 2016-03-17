What better way to combine nostalgia with shambolic messes that just won’t seem to die. That’s the theory behind Dead 7, the newest effort from filmmaking masterminds the Asylum (you know them from the Sharknado series).
Dead 7 features members of boy bands Backstreet Boys, NSYNC, 98 Degrees, and O-Town as they face off against a zombie horde set against the backdrop of the old west.
The trailer, viewable here, is about what you would expect. It’s the members of the boy bands and they’re shooting zombies. Women and a samurai sword are involved. It’s pretty blatantly a ripoff of John Sturgess’ The Magnificent Seven, which is itself a remake of Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai, which is one of the greatest films ever made.
“There was this idea of having a cast of boy banders, maybe Shaquille O’Neal, and some traditional actors, and making a crazy hybrid-collage of a movie,” Carter told The Daily Beast.
Shaq’s not in it, but other people are.
Nick Carter, late of Backstreet Boys, plays the lead and produces. He’s joined by bandmates AJ McLean and Howie Dorough, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC, Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees, and Erik-Michael Estrada, Jacob Underwood, Trevor Penick, and Dan Miller of O-Town.
Oh, and they all did karaoke of “I Want It That Way.” And there’s video. You’re welcome.
Dead 7 will premiere April 1 at 8 PM on SyFy.
