What To Get The Dad Who Eats Everything This Father's Day

Father's Day always plays second fiddle to Mother's Day. Not only does it come first in the calendar, Mother's Day was celebrated first by at least a year. Plus, the day always gets co-billing with the onslaught of graduations that fill late May and early June. But we still want to show the dads in our lives that they matter, too.
Of course, it doesn't help that, once you've left the nest, the question "What do you want for Father's Day?" is often answered with, "To spend time with you!" And it doesn't help that parents' favorite clothes, movies, and music often come from the last millennium. But while they say they don't need anything, you still want to show your love. Thankfully, there are always some things they might not even know they want. And what better way to coax them into trying something new than with something truly delicious? We've rounded up food buys for every kind of dad, from the gadget-obsessed master chef all the way to the person who'd rather just get take-out from the same pizza place every night.
