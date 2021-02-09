February 9 in 2021 isn't an average Tuesday. This year, it's a national holiday honoring, arguably, the greatest food of all time: pizza. The rotund meal made up of sharable slices brings people together, regardless of if they champion New York or Chicago style. While we may not be able to gather among friends inside our favorite parlors, we can still embrace the spirit of National Pizza Pi Day by turning our own kitchens into a fully operating pizzeria.
We've collected all the culinary tools you'll need to whip up the cheesy, crispy, floppy, greasy, and heartwarming favorite at home. Ahead, find everything from recipe books to dough-making kits and countertop ovens that'll get the job done — Papa John ain't got nothin' on you.
