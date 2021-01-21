7 Instagram-Approved Tips For Dining Outside In The Winter

As someone who has successfully — and not so successfully — dined outside on several occasions since New York City’s indoor dining ban, I can say one thing for certain: staying warm is a struggle. Despite the efforts of many establishments to make customers comfortable, by building wooden infrastructures where the sidewalk used to be and placing heating lamps at every table, without proper sartorial preparations, no level of artificial heat will protect you from the winter elements.
All to say: It’s important to be prepared. That involves thick, wool socks and, if you're anything like us, a lot of Uniqlo Heattech. (And a face mask, of course.) Because while an oversized puffer seems obvious, ask anyone who’s tried to successfully eat ramen in a bulky down coat, and they’ll likely caution against it. Instead, thin, but effective, layers are key.
Ahead, seven outfit tips to make wintertime outdoor dining more enjoyable. With a little inspiration and a lot of cold weather accessories, you’ll be slurping up carbonara in the snow in no time.
