31 Stylish & Warm Outfits To Inspire Your Winter Wardrobe

In order to stay warm this winter without calling on multiple coats, scarves, and snow pants — though, we’ve been seeing a lot of cool ways to style the latter — the first step is incorporating a base layer. (Shoutout to Uniqlo Heattech!) Sometimes, a thermal shirt and fleece-lined tights are all it takes to make a chunky sweater and baggy jeans feel like a parka and your coziest sweatpants . Other times, adding a cute varsity jacket or a duvet coat ; waterproof, lug-soled boots ; and your favorite knit beret to your modern-day long underwear will do the trick.