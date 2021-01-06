31 Stylish & Warm Outfits To Inspire Your Winter Wardrobe

When we think of winter outfits, the image that pops into your head is most likely of a practical outfit for a frosty days. Think sweaty layers, resulting in a Michelin Man-inspired look that’s warm, sure, but not so chic. Dressing for chilly weather doesn’t mean you have to compromise personal style, though.
In order to stay warm this winter without calling on multiple coats, scarves, and gloves — though, we’ve been seeing a lot of cool ways to style them — the first step is incorporating a base layer. (Shoutout to Uniqlo Heattech!) Sometimes, a thermal shirt and fleece-lined tights are all it takes to make a chunky sweater and baggy jeans feel like a parka and your cosiest joggers. Other times, adding a cute varsity jacket or a duvet coat; waterproof, lug-soled boots; and your favourite knit beret to your modern-day long underwear will do the trick.
Ahead, find 31 winter-ready outfits to try out during the chilly month ahead, all of which are practical and 100% Instagram-approved.