Take It From Us: Fanny Packs Are Here To Stay

Fanny packs, a.k.a. the ultimate crossbody bags, rose to super stardom last year alongside a number of equally tourist-inspired trends (tie dye, chunky sneakers, bucket hats, the works). But while fads like these typically fall off the map after a season or two, fanny packs and bum bags have, against all odds, managed to stay on the right side of this year's hot or not list. If anything, they've actually grown in popularity, with notable brands designing new versions on what seems like a daily basis.
From belt bags with two, three, sometimes four mini purses attached to oversized crossbodies that resemble a backpack for your waist, this bag category isn't going anywhere. So if you haven't already snagged a fanny pack (or ten) for yourself, hop to it, because we're predicting that this particular bag trend will reign on long into the new year.
To make this task a tad bit easier, we rounded up 18 of 2019's most wear-worthy fanny packs in the mix ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.