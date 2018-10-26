Have we convinced you yet to upcycle your pit- and sauce-stained clothing yet? If not, this look will. Rethink t-shirts, lounge pants, and tie dye as casual wear. Tie dye can be more than just one design. We like to refer to it as dyeception, a phenomenon that occurs when the tie dye print creates a print within a print. See: this t-shirt where a stripe is dyed into the fabric through tie dyeing. It's just another way to ease into the trend if you're not quite ready to jump in head first. And for those who aren't ready to permanently tie dye something, tie dye your eyelids. No rubber bands needed. All you need to do is blot some of your favorite colors on your lids, blink a few times, and voila!