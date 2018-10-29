Have we convinced you yet to upcycle your pit- and sauce-stained clothing yet? If not, this look will. Rethink T-shirts, lounge pants, and tie-dye as casual wear. Tie-dye can be more than just one design. We like to refer to it as deception, a phenomenon that occurs when the tie-dye print creates a print within a print. See: this T-shirt where a stripe is dyed into the fabric through tie-dyeing. It's just another way to ease into the trend if you're not quite ready to jump in head first. And for those who aren't ready to permanently tie-dye something, tie-dye your eyelids. No rubber bands needed. All you need to do is blot some of your favourite colours on your lids, blink a few times, and voila!