29 Of The Best Women’s Suits For All Budgets, Bodies & Occasions

In recent months, suits have taken on an even greater symbolic meaning, one that eclipses their simple efficiency, and is more a modern update to the glass-ceiling busting power suits of the Eighties. For her appearance at Elle magazine's Women in Hollywood event last week, Lady Gaga eschewed the glittering couture gowns she wore throughout the promotional campaign for her Oscar-tipped film debut, A Star Is Born. Instead, she opted for an exaggeratedly oversized grey suit from Marc Jacobs’ Autumn Winter 18 catwalk collection – a parade of wrapped-up, colourful 80s couture style.