You may already know that high heels, as great as they are, can do a number on your back. But apparently, they're not the only article of clothing that can contribute to back pain. According to a study from the British Chiropractic Association, your favorite skinny jeans might be the biggest culprit for an aching back.
The study broke down the top five fashion items that could aggravate back pain — and while you might think that stilettos would rank in at number one, it turns out that skinny jeans might do more harm than high heels do.
BCA chiropractor Tim Hutchful said in a statement that skinny jeans can be harmful because they "restrict free movement in areas such as the hips and knees, affecting the way we hold our bodies."
Here are the top five in full:
1. Skinny jeans
2. Oversized bags and those worn on one side of the body
3. Coats with large fluffy hoods
4. High heeled shoes
5. Backless shoes, e.g. mules
If that sounds suspiciously like your entire closet, we're right there with you. Fortunately, the researchers say that this doesn't mean you have to throw away your favorite clothes (we would never tell you to do that). Instead, it just means that if you do have terrible back pain from any of the above, you may have to evaluate how often you want to wear them.
"Whilst we are certainly not saying stop wearing your favourite clothes altogether like most things in life, moderation is best and there are easy ways you can reduce the impact on your posture and overall health," Hutchful said. "For example, try and limit the number of times you wear skinny jeans or high heels every week so you’re giving your body a break, or try investing in a backpack for days when you have a lot to carry around."
Of course, clothes aren't the only thing that could be contributing to back pain — your overall posture and muscle health are big factors. If you need some help, take a look at our tips for some back pain alleviation.
