If you wake up to sunshine and 72-degree weather every morning (we're looking at you, SoCal), any complaints you have about Mother Nature are officially null. However, there is one pain point we're kinda, sorta sympathetic to: anticlimactic seasonal changes. While the rest of the country cozies up in turtlenecks and tube socks, Angelenos can cruise through the year in crop tops and denim minis, give or take a few light layers. Considering the joys that come with fall — sweater weather, tall boots, hot caffeinated beverages — we feel for you. But just because your seasonal shifts don't require a wardrobe overhaul doesn't mean you can't get into some new autumn arrivals.
To start, we enlisted L.A. local and fashion blogger Sazan Hendrix to whip up some outfits that feel like fall but totally work in warmer climates. With new styles from Old Navy in her arsenal (think cocoon-like outerwear and woven textures in earthy colors), Sazan shows how to wear effortless layering pieces that'll kill cold-weather fashion FOMO — at least until the inevitable first-snow-of-the-season 'grams.
To start, we enlisted L.A. local and fashion blogger Sazan Hendrix to whip up some outfits that feel like fall but totally work in warmer climates. With new styles from Old Navy in her arsenal (think cocoon-like outerwear and woven textures in earthy colors), Sazan shows how to wear effortless layering pieces that'll kill cold-weather fashion FOMO — at least until the inevitable first-snow-of-the-season 'grams.