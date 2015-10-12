When it comes to personal style, Katie Holmes knows the value of a classic. While the actress certainly deviates and surprises on occasion, some part of her look typically has timeless appeal. And consider this overalls moment — a.k.a. the next outfit you should recreate — exhibit A.
We’re unsure what kind of errands or meetings Old Navy's new Style Tastemaker may be running to on this day, but that’s the beauty of what she's wearing. Decked out in a faded denim jumpsuit, she lets the on-trend item be the focal piece but grounds her look in accessories that add instant polish. Namely, it's black pumps — a shoe shape we know she loves, as evidenced by the red carpet — and a minimal tote. Her tee provides the only pop of color, but thoughtfully so in the perfect shade of red. Essentially, Holmes balances comfort and sophistication with a get-it-done POV. It's like a day-to-night power suit, but without a suit at all.
Ahead, we break down the no-brainer pieces that pull it all together.
