Hill House Home Has All The Summer Dresses & Matching Sets I Could Want

Home of the OG Nap Dress , Hill House Home has cracked the code on looking polished while feeling like you’re still in pajamas. From stretchy smocked bodices to breezy, billowing skirts, many of the brand’s signature silhouettes are designed to work for any setting, from office days and weekend brunches to weddings and, yes, even bed. So after seeing all the hype (and especially the consistent seal of approval from Refinery29 readers), I finally tried the brand for myself. And honestly? It exceeded every expectation.I visited the whimsical NYC store to try on pieces from the new summer collection — the pinnacle season for the brand, which was obvious from the sheer number of new arrivals. There are bestsellers in fresh prints (hello, Hydrangea Chintz) and debut styles like The Lucille and Cosima Mini Nap Dress , all equally cheerful and sunshine-ready. And while the dresses may get all the attention, the new matching sets deserve just as much praise.Below, I’m sharing my favorite milkmaid dresses , casual minis, wedding guest looks , and coordinates from Hill House Home’s summer drop. (Pro tip: Keep checking the new arrivals section — styles are being added every month, with a swim capsule being the latest!)